Parkland shooting survivor Maddy Wilford released from hospital

PARKLAND, FL - After nearly two weeks of darkness, mourning and sadness in Parkland, sunshine and a rainbow welcomed teachers back to school for their first day of work since the shooting. Students will head back to class on Wednesday.

Even more positive vibes flowed through Florida when Maddy Wilford, a student who survived multiple gunshot wounds, spoke out from the hospital.

"I'd just like to say that I'm so grateful to be here, and it wouldn't be possible without those officers and first responders and these amazing doctors, especially all of the love that everyone has sent," said Wilford.

A touching moment, but some are criticizing President Trump's campaign for using an image of the president and first lady at Maddy's bedside in an email over the weekend asking for donations.

At the White House Monday, the president met with the nation's governors to talk school safety, saying, "We have to take steps to harden our schools so they're less vulnerable to attack."

Trump also slammed Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson who stayed outside of the school during the shooting. The Commander-in-chief said, "I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon."

Meanwhile, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says he is not stepping down amid criticism of his department's response. Florida Governor Rick Scott says he's looking into it.

Soggy weather didn't stop more than 1,000 people from rallying for gun control in Tallahassee. Standing in the pouring rain, students lawmakers and elected officials called for action.

"I feel sorrowful, downhearted, but most importantly, I feel angry. Angry that we've let this happen. Angry that we did not solve this problem a long time ago. And angry that children are the ones pushing and advocating for change and not our elected officials," said Stoneman Douglas student Bela Urbina.

And for the first time, First Lady Melania Trump spoke publicly about the shooting tragedy.

"I have been heartened to see children across this country using their voices to speak out and try to create change," she said. "They are our future and they deserve a voice."