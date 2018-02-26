Pot drop boxes pop up outside of Las Vegas airports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS (KDAF) — It's like a UPS drop off for your weed!

Bright green drop boxes are set up near the entrances of the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

It's made especially for folks to throw out their legal drugs before hoping on board.

If you take a vacation to the sin city you can indulge in recreational pot! You're all clear to get high, just not in the sky.

It's illegal to have the drugs inside the airports and on the planes. So, the Clark County Commission approved these boxes to help people dispose of their drugs beforehand.

It works just like you local mail drop box. You can only put things in. You can't get anything out. Security will be looking out for folks who try to tamper with it.

For now, there's only 20 boxes posted between the three major airports in the area, but, the county says it will add more if need be.

Now the question is: What in the world are they going to to with all that pot?