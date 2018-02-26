Round Rock officer hit by car, two others struck by lightning while investigating scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROUND ROCK, Texas -- Round Rock Police Officer Charles Whites is recovering in a hospital after a bizarre string of incidents over the weekend.

The 18-year veteran officer was hit by a car while directing traffic around another crash early Sunday morning.

The driver of the vehicle was 65-year-old Raul Martinez, who has been charged with intoxication assault, a felony offense. He's currently being held in the Williamson County Jail.

Martinez clearly didn't follow the Texas "Move Over Slow Down" law.

The law requires drivers to slow down to 20 miles under the speed limit or move over a lane when they see law enforcement or emergency vehicles, but that's not the end of the story.

Shortly after Whites was hit, two other officers and a support technician were struck by lightning as they investigated the scene.

All three men were taken to the hospital and are doing just fine, and Whites is in serious condition.

The Round Rock Police Officers Association posted a status on Facebook asking people to pray for Whites and his family, along with their fellow Round Rock Officers.