Sheriffs: Cockfighting bust in Pearland leads to 50 arrests, 165 birds seized both dead and alive

PEARLAND, Texas — At least 50 people have been arrested and are expected to face charges after an elaborate and large scale cockfighting operation was busted in the Pearland area, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Investigators responded to the 17700 block of Wells Drive around 2 p.m. Monday after receiving multiple reports about the illegal operation. When sheriffs deputies arrived, numerous cars and a small crowd were at the scene, the office said.

Brazoria County Animal Control has reportedly seized nearly 165 rooters from the scene. Investigators said between 30 to 50 of the birds are deceased after being killed during the fighting event.

The suspects have been taken to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, where at least three of them have already been hit with felony charges related to cockfighting. The remaining 47 suspects are expected to be charged with class C misdemeanor, deputies said.