Supreme Court won’t hear Trump bid to end DACA program

(CNN) — The Supreme Court said on Monday that it will stay out of the dispute concerning the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for now, meaning the Trump administration may not be able to end the program March 5 as planned. In an order, the justices declined a request from the Trump administration to review a lower court opinion that temporarily blocked the government’s effort to end the program. The court’s order means the case will continue in the lower courts and renewals can continue.
