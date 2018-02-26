× Texas high school basketball star convicted of sexually assaulting child, sentenced to 33 years in prison

PLANO, Texas (KDAF) — Back in 2016 we told you about Zachary Alan Holifield, a former basketball player at Plano Senior High School.

Holifield had committed to Oklahoma State University, but was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The acts took place in a day care facility ran by Holifield’s mother.

Holifield, 17 at the time, allegedly lead children into a bathroom and sexually assaulted them.

According to the original affidavit, one little girl told investigators she was first molested when she was just 3 years old and described how Holifield asked her to kiss his private parts. She also said she was supposed to keep it a secret.

On Thursday Holifield, who is now 19, was sentenced to 33 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child, a week after pleading guilty.

Holifield’s family shut down their in-home daycare facility after his arrest.