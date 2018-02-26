× This Day in Black History: Andrew Brimmer becomes first African American Federal Reserve Governor

HOUSTON – Andrew Felton Brimmer was born on Sept. 13, 1926 in Tensas Parish, Louisiana.

At the age of 19, Brimmer served in the United States Army. Shortly after, he attended the University of Washington in Seattle and received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. In 1952, Brimmer enrolled in Harvard University and received his Ph.D. five years later.

In the early 1950s, Brimmer worked as an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. On Feb. 26, 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed Brimmer as the first African American Federal Reserve Governor.

On Oct. 7, 2012, Brimmer died at the age of 86 in Washington.

Brimmer’s hard work and dedication to stand out earned him a right to be a part of black history!