Two students arrested after social media threats against Sam Rayburn and Dobie high schools, officials say

PASADENA, Texas — The Pasadena ISD Police Department is increasing its presence at Sam Rayburn and Dobie high schools after threats against the campus were spotted on social media, the district announced Monday.

In total, two students have been arrested and accused of making threats against their respective schools.

On Sunday, Alabama authorities were able to trace another Snapchat post. As a result, a Dobie High School student has been arrested for making a terroristic threat. Although an arrest was made, this continues to be an active investigation.

According to the district, authorities continue to investigate additional leads and tips for various other social media posts that have been reported.

As an added precaution, additional district administrators and Pasadena ISD PD will be on site at both campuses.

“We do ask for parents to continue to be vigilant about what your child is posting and receiving through social media. Please continue to let authorities know of any other suspicious activities,” Superintendent Dr. DeeAnn Powell said in a statement.