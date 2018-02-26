WATCH: Quanell X, residents ask possible witnesses to come forward after Stephon Arnold murder

HOUSTON — Quanell X and residents of the Forum Park Apartments are holding a press conference Monday afternoon to announce a reward for information that could lead to an arrest or charging in the murder of Stephon Arnold.

The group claims police have identified multiple suspects since Arnold was killed at the complex on Feb. 19, but no one has come forth to share what they witnessed. The family and the residents are expected to go to-door-door passing out flyers announcing a reward for anyone who will step forward.