HOUSTON -- You know what time it is, time for the Week in Music with Scott Sparks! This week, there will be plenty of great acts to keep H-Town bumping!

February 27

Of Mice and Men at White Oak Music Hall

Memphis: The Musical at Hobby Center [running until March 4]

March 1

Awolnation at Revention Music Center

March 2

George Clinton and the Parliament Funkadelic at House of Blues

Steve Aoki at Revention Music Center