1-year-old in critical condition after being hit by car in downtown Houston, police say 

HOUSTON — An infant was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday morning after being hit by a car in Downtown, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

The victim was sitting in a stroller when its parents crossed the intersection of Main and Pierce streets around 1 a.m. Investigators said the pedestrian did not have the right of way and the stroller was struck by a vehicle passing through the green light. The child was thrown out of the stroller during the accident, officers said.

The victim has been identified as a 1-year-old. Images taken at the scene show a small child wearing a neck brace and being tended to by paramedics in the back of an ambulance van. The child — it’s unclear whether a boy or girl — sits in a the lap of a woman as she rests on a gurney.

It appears the driver remained at the scene until police arrived.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said there are no signs the driver was intoxicated and the case has been refered to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

