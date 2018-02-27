Black History Month: NewsFix goes beyond the policies with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee living legend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—Whether she's battling criminal justice reform or hosting her annual Christmas toy drive, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is a beloved member of the Houston community.

Lee has served as the U.S. Representative for Texas's 18th congressional district since 1995 after beating U.S. Congressman Craig Washington.

Prior to the 110th Congress, Lee served on the House of Science Committee and the subcommittee that oversees space policy and NASA.

NewsFix sat down with Lee and learned how she became to be the woman and legend.