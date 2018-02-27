Deputies: DWI driver crashes car into tree, arrested after being found under fishing dock in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas — A man accused of getting behind the wheel intoxicated and then driving into a tree has been arrested in the Cypress area, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office confirmed.

Rudy Delossantos, 34, is charged with driving while intoxicated.

On Monday, officers responded to the 14800 block of Cypress Rosehill Drive after the incident was reported. Constable deputies began a search of the area and found the suspect hiding in a creek underneath a fishing dock.

He was detained and then subjected to a field sobriety tests, which he allegedly failed.

Delossantos was booked into the Harris County Jail where his bond was set at $500.