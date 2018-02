Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— It's that time again! The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo season kicked-off with a live performance by Garth Brooks Tuesday.

Local and National vendors also opened shop at the rodeo and are ready for your business, but the number one attraction seems to be the animals.

Or maybe it's the food, depending on who you talk to.

So mosey on down to the rodeo, there's fun for the entire family.