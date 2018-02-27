Harvey heroes recognized by City of Houston and senior citizens receive new furniture to replace what Harvey destroyed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas - Hurricane Harvey, left many Houstonians homeless and helpless, but thanks to others who selflessly stepped up to aid with rescue and recovery we became Houston strong.

Five of these unsung heroes were honored , Tuesday.

Andrew White, Trae Tha Truth, DJ Mr. Rogers, Holly Hartman and Saul Obregon were five who were honored with a special proclamation at City Hall, Tuesday.

"Over 10 years in my career, new opportunities present themselves all the time because of this city and the people here," said DJ Mr. Rodgers. "It's only right that I find any and every way to give back."

Hartman who is a high school teacher served as a 911 dispatcher during the storm.

"I did become a 911 dispatcher and it was extremely stressful and I've always had huge respect for dispatchers and first responders. Even more so now," said Hartman.

Obregon is the owner of a food truck and did his part by giving out free food to those in need.

"The city has done so much for me, and I'm lucky to have a business. So, I'm gonna give it back," said Obregon.

Others did their part after the storm by responding to a community-in-need.

"It's really just a blessing and an honor for me to help these people," said Sam Zavary who is helping refurnish houses of senior citizens that were ravished by Harvey. "Love seeing the smiles on people faces. Love getting them comfortable in their homes again,"

The first African American municipality in Texas also fell victim to the Tax Day and the Memorial Day floods, but thanks to Exclusive Furniture, 30 families are getting three brand new rooms.

"After this devastation and the last couple of devastation the last three years, everyone deserves to be happy," said a resident.

Public and private partnerships aren't new to Houston. Neither is Exclusive Furniture. It`s been around 20 years, but is being recognized by the City now for several Harvey relief efforts.

"Some things got damaged, some things didn't. But the fact that they go out of their way and donate things for us, we really appreciate it," said Spencer Davis.

Exclusive furniture will be donating more than a $130,000.00 in furniture and financial aid.

"This donation of furniture is just going to lighten the load for what they have to worry about going forward," said Tanya Dubose, executive director of the Independence Heights redevelopment council.

But the words of City Councilman Michael Kubash explained it best.

"This is what we call, Houston strong!" said Kubash.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.