HCCO: Two adults, three minors allegedly linked to at least 29 burglaries across north Harris County

HOUSTON — At least two adults and one minor are behind bars Tuesday after the suspects were linked to dozens of local burglaries, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office confirmed. Investigators have charged and plan to arrest two more juveniles allegedly connected to the case.

Camrell Stewart and Darcell Smith are charged with theft. The adult suspects were already in jail on unrelated charges, the constable’s office said.

The three minors — who will remain unidentified because of age — are charged with burglary of a habitation.

During the month of January, deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of North Oak Drive in reference to several reports of burglaries of a habitation. The pattern was quickly recognized and a crime analysis was assembled. The analysis showed 29 burglaries believed to be committed by the same five suspects and provided the primary days and times that the suspects were operating, officers said.

Constables said the suspects were identified using surveillance video recorded by the surrounding residents.

The constable’s office said its possible more burglaries allegedly committed by the group will come to light.

Stewart and Smith are being held at the Harris County Jail. Their bonds are set at $1,000 each.

The minor is booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.

