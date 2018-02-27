Photo exhibit shows the lives of LGBTQ community in Delhi, India

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— Mahatma Gandhi once said, "Where there is love, there is life."

So, it would make sense that life truly begins once you find the right person to love.

Right?

Well, a new photography exhibit at Houston’s Contemporary Arts Museum brings into focus the lives of 17 members of the LGBTQ community living their lives in Delhi, India.

The Dissent and Desire gallery will run through April 29th and comes from the collaboration of Sunil Gupta and Charan Singh.

The exhibit will also represent the museum at Fotofest2018 starting March 10th and running through April 22nd.

To read more about the exhibit about LGBTQ lives in Delhi, India pick up this month’s issue of Houstonia.