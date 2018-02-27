Shop for a cause: Fight human trafficking “in style”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --Last year, a University of Texas study found that Texas has more than 300,000 human trafficking victims, including nearly 79,000 youths or minors who have been forced into prostitution or other forms of sex trafficking. In 2017, Texas has the second most reported cases of trafficking to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 433 cases.

Now you can help join the fight against human trafficking by shopping!

This week Houstonians have a chance to help fight human trafficking, supporting victims by shopping local at the 32nd Annual Crime Stoppers Conference. At the event, products from Made from Freedom are on sale.

Made for Freedom is an organization that provides women who have been victims of trafficking with training and jobs creating handmade jewelry, clothing, and other accessories so they can earn a living wage in quality working conditions and break the cycle.

Founder, Dawn Manske joined CW39's Maggie Flecknoe to talk more about Made for Freedom and what you can do to shop to stop human trafficking.

