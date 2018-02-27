× Shots fired during confrontation in parking lot of First Colony Mall, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas — The Sugar Land Police Department is investigating after shots were reportedly shot during a confrontation Monday night outside the First Colony Mall.

Investigators said a man and at least one other person got into an argument with another group inside the mall’s parking lot. The confrontation started somewhere around Richmond and Rosenberg, police said. At some point, shots were fired and the man’s vehicle was struck at least twice. The man claims he sped away, leaving his friend at the mall.

He spotted an officer while driving southbound on U.S. Highway 59 at Williams Way around 7 p.m. and reported the incident.

Police interviewed the man and his friend, but their stories kept changing.

According to officers, both parties know each other.

No one was injured, police said.

So far, no charges have been filed.

