Theft suspect wanted after stolen tools found at pawn shop in NW Harris County, deputies say

CYPRESS, Texas — The Harris County Constable’s Office is searching for a man accused of stealing power tools from a business in the Cypress area, investigators said.

Gregory Oneil Price, 53, is charged with theft.

Investigators said the tools were stolen from a business in the 8500 block of W. FM 1660 Road in January and were were recently sold to a local pawn shop. Based on the evidence obtained during this investigation, the suspect was positively identified as Price.

His bond is set at $500, the constable’s office said.

If you have information on his whereabouts you are urged to call our dispatch or your local law enforcement.

