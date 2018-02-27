Twitter threat triggers school lockdown in southeast Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - KIPP Sunnyside High School is the latest school to go on lockdown following a string of online threats and arrests in the area.

The Houston Police department informed the community that a student discovered a threatening message on Twitter, Tuesday morning and told their mom, who notified the school.

The school was placed on lockdown for three hours during the investigation.

"Obviously, in today's environment, we take these very seriously," said Capt. William McPherson, "We move very slowly and don't get in a hurry to release the campuses until we're confident that there are no issues."

In the end, police found no credible threat and lifted the lockdown.