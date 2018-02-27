University of Houston says there was no threat on campus following investigation into social media posts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The University of Houston and the University Police Department announced that there was no threat to the campus after investigating a social media posts made by a former UH student Tuesday.

In the posts, the Instagram user made references to killing multiple people.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office also agreed that there was no threat, tweeting "The alleged incident involving @UHouston has been thoroughly investigated by us as the subject resides here. There was NEVER a threat to any institution at all. In fact, the subject has been in the hospital since Sunday. There is no threat."

The UH Police Department sent the following memo to students and faculty on Tuesday afternoon that read in part: