Houston activists discuss ‘dangerous conditions,’ dilapidated housing in poor communities hit by Harvey

HOUSTON — Local activist and concerned residents gathered Tuesday morning at the steps of Houston City Hall to dangerous conditions and delayed repair low-income housing in the area since Hurricane Harvey.

FIEL Houston, an organization dedicated to helping local immigrant families, claims the current system for resolving this problem gives too much power to the landlords and little accountability for their actions in the face of vulnerable ten tents.

“The storm brought these issues to light along with the report ‘Out of Order’ from UT Law Clinic, which reinforced what many tenants have been complaining about for years. It is time to revamp our code enforcement and to finally help Houston’s residents living in such poor conditions to live with dignity,” organizers said in a release.

The organization — alongside members of Texas Housers — presented the most pressing issues with dangerous apartments and shared recommendations made in the Out of Order report. The groups has also requested a Town Hall Meeting, in which the mayor and city council members can respond to the community’s concerns.

“We understand that the city of Houston is exhausting efforts to help those affected by the storm, but it is also important to note that this problem has been present even before Harvey and all we are trying to do is give a voice to those who at one point thought were voiceless,” FIEL Houston Tenant Rights Organizer Marisa Sosa said.