11-year-old Virginia girl gets cosmetic surgery to stop being bullied

HOUSTON— We've all heard of anti-bullying programs, but now parents are taking extreme measures to make it stop.

Eleven-year-old Bella Harrington says her classmates wouldn't stop teasing her about her ears, so her parents agreed to let her get cosmetic surgery.

“They would always, like, point it out, but then the more people pointed it out is when I wanted to change it. I thought that they stuck out way too much. When people would ask if I would like to go swimming in the summer, I’d be scared they'd show,” said Bella.

According to Dr. Niamtu, Bella isn't alone. Five percent of the population has protruding ears.

“When she was a baby, that one ear stuck out a lot. She started saying that they were being mean saying different things. We kept telling her, 'It's OK. They don't matter, it doesn't matter what they think,' and it did to her,” her mother Sabrina Harrington said.

Niamtu says when it comes to correcting an issue that's prompting bullying, the younger the patient, the better.

“We like to treat these children before they enter school, so it's not uncommon that I’m doing 4- or 5-year-olds. The reason is bullying, or peer pressure, it's been shown psychologically to have the ability to affect their self-esteem or body image for the rest of their life,” said Niamtu.

Experts say that it's not a decision that can be made overnight. The Harrington family waited several years before Bella went to see Niamtu.

She had her surgery in December.

“It's no different than getting braces; that changes your appearance. If it's going to make you feel better about yourself, so be it,” said Harrington.

"This is a very motivated recovery. These are the happiest patients in the world,” Niamtu added.

It's been two months since her surgery, and what may seem like a minor change to some was life changing for Bella.

“I wear my hair up a lot, and I’m not like focused on if people can see them,” said Bella.