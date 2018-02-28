Caught On Camera: 5-year-old boy in Egypt falls from third-story balcony and doesn’t get a scratch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASSIUT, Egypt— Surveillance footage capturing the rescue of a little boy who fell from a third-floor balcony has gone viral.

By an amazing stroke of luck, a couple of police officers were on duty guarding a bank when they noticed the 5-year-old.

The video show one of the officer's looking up and opening his arms just in time to catch him!

The fall was so forceful, it knocked the officer to the ground.

Remarkably, the child was not injured, but one of the officers was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor bruising.