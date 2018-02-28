Georgia Lt. Governor threatens Delta Airlines tax cuts over dropping NRA discounts; Fed Ex continues NRA support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, Ga— Supporters of The National Rifle Association are fighting back and trying to turn the tables on groups blaming them for mass shootings like the Valentine's Day Massacre in Parkland, Florida.

Georgia's Republican Lieutenant Governor, Casey Cagle, tweeted he will prevent any tax breaks for Atlanta-based Delta Airlines unless they patch up their relationship with the NRA.

"I'm tired of Conservatives being kicked around on our values, and it's time that we stand up and fight and show corporations that conservative values are important," Cagle declared.

Other Georgia Republicans agree with holding back a jet fuel tax break for Delta, which could cost the company tens of millions of dollars.

"I think we need to have further discussions on that issue before we move forward," GA Senate Finance Committee Chair Chuck Hufstetler told reporters.

Since Delta announced over the weekend that it would be ending its policy of giving the NRA special discounts, the airline has since clarified it's just trying to remain neutral in the controversial gun control debate.

But that's not how NRA members see it.

The NRA said companies dropping discounts for its members are showing "a shameful display of political and civic cowardice."

But one company is standing by the NRA; the Federal Express, based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Fed Ex issued a statement that said it "has never set or changed rates for any of our millions of customers around the world in response to their politics, beliefs or positions on issues."

So, as the gun control debate rages on, can anyone find common ground and civility or will both sides keep shooting down any real solutions?