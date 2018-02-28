Liberty County braces for potential flooding from Lake Livingston dam releases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas— The threat of more rain and dam releases from Lake Livingston may cause the Trinity River to rise and potentially flood certain areas.

For the 60 plus families that live near the river, the threat brings back bad flashbacks from Hurricane Harvey.

County Commissioner, Greg Arthur said after flood waters receded, one of the county's main roads had been completely washed away. The road was the only way in and out of the New River Lake Estates subdivision.

A temporary road has been put in its place since.

Now the county braces for what could happen in the next couple of days.