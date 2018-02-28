Monica Lewinsky opens up about affair with Bill Clinton amid the #MeToo movement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY—Monica Lewinsky is known for being the woman at the center of President Bill Clinton's impeachment after her scandalous White House affair shook the country.

Now after 20 years, Lewinsky has come forward to write an article for Vanity Fair and lend her voice to the #METOO Movement.

In the article, Lewinsky opens up about her affair with then-President Bill Clinton and thanks to #MeToo, she says she's not alone anymore.

Lewinsky has always said the Clinton affair was consensual, but now she admits 'consent' can be pretty questionable, especially in her case where she was a young intern in her early 20's and working for the most powerful man in the free world.

With those two decades of hindsight, Lewinsky now says there was an inappropriate abuse of authority and privilege.

Lewinsky's life was turned upside down by the Clinton affair, and now the 44-year-old has also revealed she suffers from PTSD from the whole event.

"I did not have sexual relations with that woman," a defiant President Clinton told reporters after the scandal broke back in 1998.

Although Clinton was impeached for lying under oath about his relationship with Lewinsky, he was later acquitted in his trial in the U.S. Senate by a 'not-guilty' vote from 45 Democrats and 10 Republicans.

So, even Lewinsky now feels her story has come full circle, and she, too, can finally say "Me, Too!"