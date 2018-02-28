Native Houstonian’s domestic violence film “Blink” debuts at AMC Theatres this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- An award-winning local filmmaker, from The Fifth Ward, is making his mark in Hollywood.

Courtney Japaul Glaude's bold, unapologetic approach is all over his latest feature film "Blink". Inspired by what he saw his mother go through, "Blink" is based on the subject matter of Domestic Violence and the vicious cycle victims find themselves in.

CW39's Maggie Flecknoe sat down with Glaude, the director, writer and producer.

Check out the trailer for "Blink" below:

Then grab the popcorn and catch it at AMC Theatres in Houston and Atlanta, March 2nd-4th. Click here for locations.

As part of his continued effort to recognize Houston’s most influential people who also contribute to society through tireless creativity and influence, Mayor Sylvester Turner has declared March 2nd as “Courtney Japaul Glaude” Day. This public event and its associated festivities will kick off on Friday, March 2nd 2018 and will continue with annual recognition.

Congrats to Glaude!