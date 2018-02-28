Nudists vs. USPS: Florida nudist community not getting mail because they don’t wear clothes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSON, Florida - Just like residents of the Garden of Eden, folks living in Florida's Eden RV resort have something in common. Nudity!

FedEx delivers inside the park and most mail carriers do, too. But one carrier flat out refuses because she's uncomfortable with their lifestyle.

"It offends me that she does not do her job because if she can't do her job, then she shouldn't be having this job," exclaims resident and nudist, Eileen Hudak.

This Hudson, Florida community, which is located about an hour from Tampa, is tired of not getting important deliveries on time.

"There's a postal creed and it doesn't say anything about them not coming to nudist resorts," said resident Leonard Rusin. "I pay for a service, I expect that service."

It's a real problem if the offended carrier covers the route the day Rusin's boxes arrive.

"He can't wait until Monday or Tuesday to go and get it," said Hudak.

According to the USPS, their employee isn't doing anything wrong and has every right to stay outside the gate.

Residents say, "Hey, if nudity offends you, turn the other cheek!"

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.