Parkland high school students return to class for first time since deadly school shooting

PARKLAND, Florida— It was the first day back at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for students since the horrific school shooting on Valentine's Day left 17 dead.

Understandably, everyone seemed a bit nervous and apprehensive about going back to the scene of so much carnage just two weeks ago.

"It was really great to see all of our friends again, and the people that we hadn't seen for a really long time," student Demitri Hoth reflected. "And it was emotional 'cause -- one of the victims I had two classes with, so it was, you know, as well as I guess it could be."

But some students refused to set foot back on campus.

"I want to be a part of Stoneman Douglas, and I want to, you know, live out the rest of my high school career normally, but there's no such thing as normal anymore," shooting survivor Samantha Fuentes said.

Florida Governor Rick Scott laid out his plans to improve school safety in his state.

"We're gonna make investments in school safety: metal detectors, bullet-proof glass, steel doors, upgraded locks. We're gonna have anonymous 'See Something, Say Something' statewide dedicated hotline, website and mobile app," the governor said.

It was just a half-day of school at Stoneman Douglas on Wednesday, letting students ease their way back into the classroom.

But for so many, the scars of the school shooting will never go away.

"So I was shot directly above the knee here, and then here, here, here, here, and then on the side of my legs is where I got lodged with shrapnel," Fuentes revealed. "Instead of sitting around and moping, I'd like to actually make a difference and advocate for my cause."

"They've gotta feel safe, and we've gotta continue. It can't just be today," Andrew Pollack-- who lost his daughter, Meadow, insisted. "That's my whole agenda -- is just to make every school safe, so that when the kids are inside they're not worried about getting shot."

And that's an agenda we can all support.