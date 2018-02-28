Police release video of violent hit and run at Walmart in hopes of catching the driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas— The Austin Police Department is searching for the person responsible for a violent hit and run.

Police released the shocking surveillance video that shows a truck plowing over a woman in the parking lot of a Walmart gas station.

The woman appears to be looking down, seemingly unaware that a big truck was coming right at her.

That’s when the dark pick-up turns and slams head-on into the woman.

The driver didn’t stop, but luckily a witness jumped into action.

The woman is now in the hospital, fighting for her life.

Police are hoping this video can help catch the hit-and-run driver before another pedestrian suffers the same fate.