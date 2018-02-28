× Santa Fe High School lockdown lifted, police still investigating reports of gun fire

SANTA FE, Texas— The Santa Fe Police Department has confirmed that the Santa Fe High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday following a possible threat to the school.

Galveston County Sheriff’s office spokesperson, Henry Trochesset confirmed that there were reports of shots being fired, but said “nothing has been found, nothing located, no injuries.

Students at the High School began circulating a photo on social media that they believe led to the lockdown.

One student @Melissa_Timm95 wrote on Twitter,” Y’all joke about the shootings & yet in Santa Fe, TX there is an active shooter at SFISD HIGH SCHOOL AT THIS VERY MOMENT. My mom is in that building! Stop joking about this!!!”

The lockdown comes just weeks after Superintendent Leigh Wall, sent out a safety and security memo to the parents and staff through out the district. The memo addressed school violence in wake of the Parkland Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead.