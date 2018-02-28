This Day in Black History: Celebrating black history moments

HOUSTON — Black History Month is a time to reflect and recognize great African Americans that contributed to unforgettable, historic moments.

Recap of This Day in Black History moments:

  • Marian Anderson became the first African American woman to perform with the Metropolitan Opera in New York in 1955.
  • Andrew Brimmer became the first African American Federal Reserve Governor in 1966.
  • Hiram Revels became the first African American man to serve in the United States Senate in 1870.
  • Rebecca Lee Crumpler became the first African American woman to receive an M.D. degree in 1864.
  • W. E. B. Du Bois co-founded the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in 1909.
  • Frank E. Petersen became the first African American general in the Marine Corps in 1979.
  • Barbra Jordan became the first African American woman to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives to represent Texas in 1972.
  • Sidney Poitier became the first African American man to receive an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award in 1963.
  • The Tuskegee Airmen were initiated into the United States Armed Forces in 1942.
  • Shani Davis became the first African American athlete to win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics in 2006.
  • Wilt Chamberlain became the first African American NBA player to score over 30,000 points in his basketball career.
  • Henry Lewis became the first African American to lead a major symphony orchestra in 1968.
  • Fredrick Douglass published his first abolitionist newspaper, The North Star — nineteenth-century anti-slavery newspaper.
  • The New York Renaissance — the first African American professional basketball team —  was founded in 1923.
  • Ruth Carol Taylor became the first African American flight attendant in 1958.
  • Former NBA and MLB player Michael Jordan was born in 1963.
  • Celebration of Roots author Alex Haley‘s life in 1992.
  • Dr. Bernard Harris became the first African American astronaut to walk in space in 1995.
  • The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, NAACP, was founded in 1909.
  • Oprah Winfrey became the first African American woman to host a syndicated talk show in 1986.
  • Carter G. Woodson founded Negro History Week in 1926.
  • Jamaican legendary singer Bob Marley was born in 1945.
  • Former Major League Baseball player Hank Aaron was born in 1934.
  • Robert L. Douglas was the first African American inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1972.
  • Civil Rights Activist Rosa Parks was born in 1913.
  • The Negro National League was founded in 1920.
  • Poet Langston Hughes was born in 1902.

A few other great African Americans that contributed to black history:

  • Madam C.J. Walker became the first African American woman to be a self-made millionaire.
  • Shirley Chisholm became the first African American woman to be elected into the House of Representatives for the state of New York.
  • John Mercer Langston became the first African American lawyer.
  • Jack Johnson became the first African American Heavyweight Champion boxer.
  • Barack Obama became the first African American United States President.

 

