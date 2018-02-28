This Day in Black History: Celebrating black history moments
HOUSTON — Black History Month is a time to reflect and recognize great African Americans that contributed to unforgettable, historic moments.
Recap of This Day in Black History moments:
- Marian Anderson became the first African American woman to perform with the Metropolitan Opera in New York in 1955.
- Andrew Brimmer became the first African American Federal Reserve Governor in 1966.
- Hiram Revels became the first African American man to serve in the United States Senate in 1870.
- Rebecca Lee Crumpler became the first African American woman to receive an M.D. degree in 1864.
- W. E. B. Du Bois co-founded the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in 1909.
- Frank E. Petersen became the first African American general in the Marine Corps in 1979.
- Barbra Jordan became the first African American woman to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives to represent Texas in 1972.
- Sidney Poitier became the first African American man to receive an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award in 1963.
- The Tuskegee Airmen were initiated into the United States Armed Forces in 1942.
- Shani Davis became the first African American athlete to win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics in 2006.
- Wilt Chamberlain became the first African American NBA player to score over 30,000 points in his basketball career.
- Henry Lewis became the first African American to lead a major symphony orchestra in 1968.
- Fredrick Douglass published his first abolitionist newspaper, The North Star — nineteenth-century anti-slavery newspaper.
- The New York Renaissance — the first African American professional basketball team — was founded in 1923.
- Ruth Carol Taylor became the first African American flight attendant in 1958.
- Former NBA and MLB player Michael Jordan was born in 1963.
- Celebration of Roots author Alex Haley‘s life in 1992.
- Dr. Bernard Harris became the first African American astronaut to walk in space in 1995.
- Oprah Winfrey became the first African American woman to host a syndicated talk show in 1986.
- Carter G. Woodson founded Negro History Week in 1926.
- Jamaican legendary singer Bob Marley was born in 1945.
- Former Major League Baseball player Hank Aaron was born in 1934.
- Robert L. Douglas was the first African American inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1972.
- Civil Rights Activist Rosa Parks was born in 1913.
- The Negro National League was founded in 1920.
- Poet Langston Hughes was born in 1902.
A few other great African Americans that contributed to black history:
- Madam C.J. Walker became the first African American woman to be a self-made millionaire.
- Shirley Chisholm became the first African American woman to be elected into the House of Representatives for the state of New York.
- John Mercer Langston became the first African American lawyer.
- Jack Johnson became the first African American Heavyweight Champion boxer.
- Barack Obama became the first African American United States President.