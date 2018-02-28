Tweet to JJ Watt: Show me the money! Local woman says she’s received no help from Harvey donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Houston Texan JJ Watt may not wear a cape, but many still believe he's a super hero!

After winning the Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award for raising $37 million post-Hurricane Harvey, the team's tweet about JJ got tons of likes. It also got one really obvious dislike.

Adult Cakes by Kim tweets: "Yeah, but does he know where the funds went because nobody I've spoken to ever got any funds from the JJ Watt Foundation...."

Kim Say, a native Houstonian, lost everything in Harvey.

"There's a lot of people out here like myself that don't know where to get the money. We don't know where to go. We don't know who to ask for. I asked a question and sometimes I guess asking a question is not a good thing because some people may take it the wrong way."

Some in the Twitter universe think she threw shade on #99. But JJ can tweet for himself.

"There are 2.3 million people in Houston alone, Kim. I apologize we aren't able to reach every single person." Watt said, adding they've rebuilt homes, day cares, provided food and medical care. "I promise we're doing the best we can!!!"

"I didn't mean to upset anyone and especially not one of my heroes, JJ Watt, who has done so much for this city and the community," Say said.

Tweet for free, but be prepared to pay a hefty price!

