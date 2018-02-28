Valentines Day Uber robbery suspects arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— Two men accused of robbing a 51-year-old Uber driver on Valentine's Day are now behind bars.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office charged 19-year-old Tyler Austin Hood and James Neal Romine for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon

Newly released video shows the driver pulling up and being blocked by a dark colored SUV.

Hood and Romine jumped out of the car with a gun and forced the driver to open her door. They are then seen grabbing the drivers purse and some other valuables before shooting at her car.

Thankfully, woman wasn't hurt during the robbery.