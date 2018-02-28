WATCH LIVE: Local activists urge Harris County commissioners to settle bail lawsuit claiming current system discriminates against poor

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Organizing Project members and allies gathered Wednesday morning at the Harris County Commissioners court to urge Judge Ed Emmett and the commissioners to settle the bail lawsuit. The group claims the current bail practices are discriminatory toward the poor who often can’t offered to post bond.

ALSO READ: Can’t be trusted’: Calls for Harris County judge to step down following discriminatory remarks against young black men

An estimated 75 percent of people at the Harris County Jail are reportedly awaiting trial.

“While the cornerstone of our justice system considers people innocent until proven guilty, Harris County judges have punished people merely accused of a crime because they didn’t have the financial means to buy their freedom, a practice that has been proven in two federal courts and declared unconstitutional,” group leaders said in a release.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.