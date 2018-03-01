× At least one person injured after major crash on Highway 288 service road, investigators say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a head-on collision Thursday morning on the service road of the South Freeway, according to investigators.

Officers and firefighters responded to the northbound land of the service road near Almeda-Genoa Road around 6 a.m. According to officials, a red SUV and blue pickup truck crashed into each other.

The cause of the accident is still unclear, but at least one person was transported to the hospital.

The person’s condition is unknown at this time.

No other injuries have been reported.

The accident has impacted both lanes of the service road, according to Houston Transtar.

More Local Headlines

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.