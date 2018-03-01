Closing Comments: Kids can’t be kids anymore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— Researchers polled 1,000, 18-25-year-olds and found a large chunk of their time is spent feeling anxious or under pressure about money, appearance and career worries as well as fears about the future.

Let's add social media, today's education system, and twenty first century child rearing norms requiring kids to compete at a much earlier age in nearly every area of life just to stay with the pack.

So what's a parent to do?

How about stop over scheduling their lives and give them some time to just be kids!