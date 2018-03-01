DC and Baltimore reach multi-million dollar settlements with family of Terrence Sterling, Korryn Gaines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON— The cities of Washington, DC and Baltimore have settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit with the families of victims killed in police shootings in an effort to right some alleged wrongs.

Washington, DC granted the sterling family three and a half million dollars after two years of protests in the death of 21-year-old Terrence Sterling,.

Sterling, who was an HVAC installer was shot twice by Officer Brian Trainer after he t-boned a cruiser in 2016.

Despite toxicology reports showing an elevated alcohol level twice the limit. Police ruled the shooting “unjustified”.

No charges were ever filed against the officer.

The city of Baltimore followed by settling a thirty seven million dollar settlement with the family of Korryn Gaines.

The 23-year-old mom was fatally when cops showed up to arrest her for failing to appear in court for a traffic violation in 2016.

Police also shot Gaines' 5-year-old son in the process. He survived the shooting.

Unfortunately for the families no amount of money could bring their loved ones back.