× Deputies: 2 children found wandering street in dirty diapers after babysitter falls asleep high on pot

HOUSTON — A baby sitter was arrested after he fell asleep, apparently high on drugs, allowing two small children to escape the home wearing nothing but dirty diapers, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office said.

On Thursday, a deputy responded to the 5100 block of Monteith Drive in reference to reports of two small children walking down the street.

The deputy located a 2- and 4-year-old, both barefoot, shirtless and wearing dirty diapers, standing with a citizen.

The deputy walked the neighborhood with the children and knocked on several doors until he found where they lived.

Their babysitter, J’levonte Johnson, allegedly told the deputy he must have fallen asleep after smoking marijuana.

Johnson, 24, was arrested and charged with child endangerment. He was booked into the Harris County Jail and his bond was set at $1,000.