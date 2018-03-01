Driver arrested after $722,000 in THC oil seized after traffic stop in Cypress, deputies say 

CYPRESS, Texas — A driver was hit with criminal charges Wednesday after deputies found 10,950 grams of THC oil in his car during a traffic stop in Cypress, the Harris County Constable’s Office said.

Carson Willingham, 32, was arrested in the 16300 block of Mueschke Road. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The confiscated THC oil has a street value of more than $722,000, according to the constable’s office.

Willingham was booked into the Harris County Jail.

He received no bond.