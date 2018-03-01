Fix it, don’t risk it! Airbag Recall Outreach Program launches in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Local car dealerships are sending a message to Houston drivers affected by the Takata Airbag recall: Fix it don't risk it!

"Don't risk yourself, don't risk your family member with respect to these deadly airbags," said John D. Buretta, an independent motor for Takata.

Nearly 50 million Takata airbags in 37 million vehicles are dangerously defective and have the potential to shoot metal shrapnel at drivers and passengers.

Two people in Southeast Texas died when Takata airbags in their cars deployed.

Automakers Fiat-Chrysler, Ford and Mazda join community leaders in launching a first-of-its-kind initiative to get the word out.

"These three automakers are sending canvassers door-to-door in Greater Houston to help affected drivers schedule free repairs of defective airbags," said Brenda Stardig with the Houston City Council.

Canvassers will walk neighborhoods, going door- to- door in efforts to schedule repairs for defective airbags.

Airbag repairs are done in a timely manner free of charge and can happen right in your drive way.

Click here to see if your airbag is defective and schedule your repair today.