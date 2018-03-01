HPD beefing up police on roadways in March to hunt for DWI drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - After Wednesday morning's deadly DWI-suspected car crash claiming the lives of a mom and her little baby, Houston police are warning all drivers that additional cops are hitting the streets this month to crack down on drunk drivers!

"We're gonna have a severely high presence of law enforcement available to conduct enforcement through the month of March here especially," HPD Traffic Enforcement Division Capt. Kenneth Campbell announced. "We've got St. Patrick's Day coming up."

Authorities say rodeo events-- along with Spring Break-- can tempt intoxicated drivers to hit the road.

"For last year, HPD had over 4,000 DWI arrests, and of that-- we had over 1,400 car crashes related to DWI," Capt. Campbell added.

Some advice from law enforcement: planning ahead can not only save a life-- it can save a drunk driver from the nightmare of going to jail!

Cases like Wednesday's tragic crash can result in the charge of intoxication manslaughter....in this case, times two!

And a felony case like that can haunt a driver for the rest of their life.

"Drive responsible. If you're gonna have a drink, utilize cabs, utilize Uber-- all those types of things," Capt. Campbell advised.

"We want to prevent every drunk driving death that we can, even if the death that we prevent is the drunk driver himself," HPD DWI Task Force Sgt. D.N. Egdorf said.

So plan ahead.....and do the smart thing.

"Do this for yourself -- if not-- do it for others that are on the road because every life is very valuable," Capt. Campbell said. "That drink is not worth getting behind the wheel."