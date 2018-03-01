× HPD: Man accused of shooting roommate during argument at Magnolia Park home; suspect on the run

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man accused of shooting his roommate Thursday morning at a home in the Magnolia Park area, according to investigators.

The call dropped around 2:15 a.m. at a home on Avenue L near Maltby Street. According to the Houston Police Department, the suspect and the victim got into an argument that quickly escalated. Police said the confrontation graduated into a fight, during which one of the roommates pulled out a gun and shot the other in the lower leg.

The alleged gunman left before police arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He is expected to survive his injuries.

