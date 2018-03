× HPD: Two people shot in southeast Houston

HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating after two people were shot in southeast Houston Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the 3900 block of Scott Street near Wheeler Avenue around 6:30 p.m., according to HPD.

HPD Homicide investigating a double shooting at 3944 Scott. Two individuals transported to area hospitals. #HouNews. CC5 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 2, 2018

Both individuals have been transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Homicide investigators are on the scene.