Justice Dept. files lawsuit against City of Houston for sexual discrimination and retaliation by Houston Fire Dept.

HOUSTON— The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the City of Houston claiming the Houston Fire Department committed sexual discrimination and retaliation!

Feds from the civil rights division announced the lawsuit on Wednesday, which alleges two female firefighters were sexually discriminated against and encountered a hostile work environment while employed at HFD's Station 54.

The suit also alleges that one lady firefighter was publicly disparaged by co-workers in an attempt to keep her from returning to work at Station 54 and that the harsh treatment was a form of retaliation by HFD in response to the female firefighter's complaints about the intolerable working conditions.

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick issued a statement that read:

"No employee should be subjected to a hostile work environment based on their sex."

Other female firefighters who also worked at Station 54, made similar complaints about sexual discrimination with HFD never taking meaningful steps about those complaints, either according to DOJ officials.

The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association claims evidence from 2009 allegations against Station 54 should be released by the city to show the firefighters' innocence.

"We hope this Federal case finally sets the record straight on what actually happened at Station 54," said HPFFA.

Since the legal proceedings are active, no one wants to comment further on the suit.

But you've gotta believe some city officials must be burning up over this bombshell!