Man allegedly steals truck keys from gym locker, burglarizes victim’s vehicle in Richmond

RICHMOND, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of breaking into a person’s vehicle while they worked out at a gym in the Richmond area.

Officers responded to the 24-Hour Fitness in the 5200 block of State Highway 99 on Feb. 8. According to deputies, the victim was working out in the gym when an unknown person broke into the victim’s gym locker and took his truck keys. Then the suspect unlocked the victim’s vehicle and stole items, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office is searching for a man about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds. He is bald and has a goatee and was caught on camera wearing a gray hoodie over a white T-shirt, blue jeans and light-colored shoes. He was seen leaving the area in what appeared to be an older model Nissan Maxima or Altima, officers said.

“Someone out there knows this guy; he definitely stands out in a crowd,” Sheriff Troy Nehls said. “Call Crime Stoppers and put a stop to this guy’s career as a thief.”

More Local Headlines

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.