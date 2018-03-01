Mysterious odor in Midtown sickens dozens of school girls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - A mysterious odor at the Young Women's College Preparatory Academy near Midtown made dozens of students sick Thursday.

"A little bit before 10:30 a.m., some of students and staff started smelling an unusual odor," said HISD Spokesperson Tracy Clemons. "Some of our students reported feeling ill, and we evacuated the building as a precaution."

Students started to panic after seeing their friends faint.

"I saw a girl pass out," said one student. "I was freaking out."

"Some of my friends went to the hospital and I'm super scared right now," another student confessed.

In all, 51 students were taken to area hospitals with symptoms including dizziness, headache and nausea. As for what caused the putrid rotten egg smell, officials are stumped!

"At this point, HD hazmat has cleared the school," said HFD Spokesperson Sheldra Brigham. "We went in with meters, did the testing and didn't find any hazards."

Whatever it was, school was canceled for the rest of the day - and that just stinks!