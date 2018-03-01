Naked and Afraid: Houston edition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A man is in custody after barricading himself in his home during a several hour standoff with The Houston Police Department.

According to police, when they responded to the scene they found a naked man chasing a woman around an apartment parking lot. The man ran into the residence away from officers and barricaded himself inside for several hours.

Using a loudspeaker, a SWAT team was finally able to coax him out of the apartment. The man tried to run again but a K-9 officer was able to take him down.

The man was taken into custody with a minor injury to his arm, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim, still shaken by the whole ordeal, remained in the police car until the suspect was cleared from the scene.